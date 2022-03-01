Russia Suspended from All UEFA, FIFA Competitions

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have suspended Russia from international soccer competitions.

The Russian national team cannot participate in the World Cup qualifiers, and their clubs cannot participate in the Europa League.

That way, the Russian national team will not compete against Poland in the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Not only that, the Russian women's national team was also banned from competing in the European Championships in England this summer.

The decision was taken after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations to invade Ukraine. This is a form of international solidarity for Ukraine.

"FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice," FIFA said in a statement.

UEFA also announced the cancellation of a deal with sponsor Gazprom, the Russian gas company that co-financed the Champions League for ten years.

The Champions League final, which was scheduled to be held at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg, has been moved to Paris.