China Supports Security Dialogue Between NATO, EU and Russia

english.jpnn.com, CHINA - China has reiterated its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Beijing supports the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) initiative and the European Union to return to dialogue on security with Russia.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated this in a telephone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Saturday (26/2).

The two discussed the situation in Ukraine.

According to Wang Yi, China's support is an effort to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism so that long-term stability can be created in Europe.

He also reminded NATO to reconsider its position and responsibilities by abandoning the cold war mentality that favors bloc confrontation, which is long gone.

He said China was highly concerned about the situation in Ukraine and supported all efforts that were conducive to de-escalation and a political solution.

According to Wang, Russia's demands for security issues must be followed up, considering that NATO continues to expand into the east.