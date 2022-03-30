These Five Portuguese Players Shine During World Cup Qualifier

english.jpnn.com, PORTUGAL - Portugal has managed to lock up a place in the 2022 World Cup finals.

This happened after Cristiano Ronaldo and friends beat North Macedonia with a score of 2-0 in the final of the 2022 World Cup Qualification playoffs in the European zone.

Competing at the Do Dragao Stadium, Porto, Wednesday (30/3) early morning West Indonesian time, Portugal's two winning goals were made by Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Talking about Portugal, there were five players who looked stunning in the match.

JPNN has compiled their performances based on various sources.

1. Bruno Fernandes

The MU midfielder succeeded in being the motor of the Selecao das Quinas attack.

His movements and passes often made it difficult for North Macedonian players.