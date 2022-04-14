Singer Mikha Angelo to Make Solo Debut at Java Jazz

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Overtunes band member Mikha Angelo will debut as a soloist on the 2022 Java Jazz stage in May.

The talent search product admitted that he was nervous. After all, the Java Jazz is a historic event.

Java Jazz is the biggest jazz music festival in Indonesia, initiated by the Java Festival Production.

Also See: Singer Dewi Perssik Opens Up About Past Miscarriage

"It will be my very first, and I'm scared," said Mikha when met in the Antasari area, South Jakarta, recently.

The 24-year-old artist did not expect to get a big stage for his debut.

"I'm really afraid to disappoint the Java Jazz audience," he said.

Mikha hoped that his solo debut would be memorable for himself and the Java Jazz audience. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Panggung Java Jazz Bakal jadi Saksi Debut Solo Mikha Angelo