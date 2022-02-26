Indonesia Absent from Polish Open Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) has chosen not to send Indonesian players to the 2022 Polish Open International Challenge tournament, which will take place from March 24 to March 27 in Poland.

This came after the PBSI received a direct request from Indonesian Ambassador to Poland Y.M. Anita L. Luhulima, considering the ongoing conflict between Poland's neighboring countries, Russia and Ukraine.

"For the safety and security of our athletes, we have accepted the request of the Indonesian Ambassador to Poland to not participate in the Polish Open," said PBSI spokesman Broto Happy.

Earlier, the PBSI held an internal meeting to discuss the advice from Ambassador Anita.

"The Indonesian Ambassador to Poland argues that the condition of Ukraine is currently heating up due to the Russian military attack and has a potential impact on countries with direct borders such as Poland. The situation is uncertain and can change at any time," said Broto.

The PBSI should have sent back-up and junior athletes to this event.

"We will look for alternative tournaments after this," Broto added. (mar3/mcr20/jpnn)

