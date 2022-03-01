Singapore to Impose Appropriate Sanctions, Restrictions on Russia

english.jpnn.com, SINGAPORE - Singapore will impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions on Russia, Singapore's Foreign Minister said Monday (28/2).

The sanctions and restrictions include banking and financial measures as well as export controls on goods that can be used as weapons against the Ukrainians.

The small city-state, which serves as an Asian financial hub and a major international shipping hub, adheres to United Nations Security Council resolutions, but it rarely issues its own sanctions against countries.

"Singapore intends to act in concert with many other like-minded countries to impose appropriate sanctions and restrictions against Russia," Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan told parliament.

The statement described the Russian attack as an unacceptable act and a grave violation of international norms.

He said the sanctions were due to the "unprecedented gravity" of the situation and Russia's veto last week over a draft Security Council resolution.

"In particular, we will impose export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm or to subjugate the Ukrainians," he said.

"We will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia," he added.