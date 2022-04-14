Manchester City Advance to Semifinals of Champions League

english.jpnn.com, MADRID - Manchester City made it to the semifinals of the Champions League despite drawing 0-0 against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

The last duel took place at the Wanda Metropolitano, Thursday (14/4) early morning West Indonesian time. A draw was enough for City to move into the top four as they won 1-0 in the first leg last.

Unfortunately, the success of The Citizens had to take its toll. Two of their main players, Kyle Walker and Kevin de Bruyne, were injured.

De Bruyne lasted only 65 minutes on the pitch before being replaced by Raheem Sterling. The Belgian midfielder seemed to be limping when he walked towards the players' bench.

Meanwhile, Walker was pulled out in the 73rd minute. His role in the right sector of City's defense was occupied by Nathan Ake.

However, there has been no official information on how long De Bruyne and Walker will be out of action due to their injury.

The Citizens will prepare to face Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinal next weekend. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

