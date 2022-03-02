JPNN.com

Russia's Economy Worsens, Ukraine Claims Opposite

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 – 19:19 GMT+7
The branch of Sberbank, a Russian state-owned bank, in Prague, Czech Republic, was stormed by customers who wanted to close their accounts, Friday (25/2) / Credit: MICHAL CIZEK, AFP

english.jpnn.com, MOSCOW - Russia is now facing extreme economic challenges following sanctions by a number of countries.

Several ATMs ran out of cash in Moscow. People wait in long lines to withdraw money in St. Petersburg.

Raiffeisen bank exchanged dollars for 150 rubles, even though the price was still 83 rubles at the close of the market last Friday.

Conditions in Russia are the opposite of what happened in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government has announced that macro-finance stability and the state budget are still safe.

"All the needs of the state are met. Nothing threatens macro-financial stability and the budget," Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko wrote, as reported by Ukrainian national news agency Interfax.com, Monday (28/2).

According to Marchenko, all agencies under his control - the State Tax and Customs Service, the State Treasury, and the State Audit Service - are now operating seven days a week, without holidays.

"I assure you that all citizens will receive pensions, salaries, and social benefits," he said.

