PBSI Excludes Several Players from German Open, All England

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI) has excluded a number of Indonesian badminton players from two major tournaments, namely the 2022 German Open and the 2022 All England.

The excluded players include Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, Putri Kusuma Wardani, Ribka Sugiarto, Febby Valencia Dwijayanti Gani, Nita Violina Marwah, and Putri Syaikah.

"Some of the players are on the waiting list and some others are still recovering from injuries," said PBSI spokesperson Broto Happy.

Other players, including Pramudya Kusumawardana, Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan, Leo Rolly Carnando, Daniel Marthin, Bagas Maulana, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, and Gregoria Mariska Tunjung are excluded from the German Open because of visa issues.

"Those participated in the 2022 Badminton Asian Team Championships are excluded because they did not have time to apply for a visa, considering that they returned to their homeland on Monday (21/2) and had to undergo quarantine," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan will be absent from the 2022 German Open as they want to focus on only two tournaments, namely the All England and the Swiss Open.

The German Open will take place from March 8 to March 13, while the All England from March 16 to March 20. (mcr16/mcr20/jpnn)

