Bali to Repatriate Indonesian Migrant Workers from Russia

english.jpnn.com, BALI - The Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) in Denpasar will repatriate Indonesian migrant workers from Russia.

Currently, there are 178 Balinese migrant workers in Russia.

The repatriation process will begin upon the greenlight of the Foreign Ministry.

In 2021, there were 154 Balinese migrant workers who left for Russia. This year, there were 24 people.

"If it is non-procedural in the data, it will be difficult to detect," said BP2MI technical implementation unit head in Denpasar, Wiam Satriawan, Monday (7/3).

Recently, Indonesia has repatriated 28 migrant workers from Ukraine. All of them are from Bali.

Of the 28 returnees, 21 were listed as illegal workers. "They were equally facilitated," said Wiam. (antara/ket/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: TKI Bali di Rusia Dipulangkan Setelah Aba-aba Ini