US Insists Russia Should Be Expelled from G20 in Bali
english.jpnn.com, AMERIKA - The United States has insisted on rejecting the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Bali in November.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia should be excluded from the G20 economic forum. The US has threatened to boycott some G20 meetings if Russian officials appear at the event.
"I have explained to my Indonesian counterparts that we will not participate in some of the meetings if Russia is there," said Yellen.
Yellen made this strong statement during a session of the US House Committee on Financial Services.
She told lawmakers that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killing of civilians in Bucha were an unacceptable insult to the global order.
According to Yellen, the Biden administration wants to push Russia away from active participation in key international institutions.
However, US admits that it is unlikely that Russia can be excluded from the International Monetary Fund given its rules.
"President Biden asked for Russia to be removed from the G20, and I certainly agree with him, that Russia can't be the norm in any financial institution," Yellen said.
