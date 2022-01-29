Hendry Saputra Leaves Pelatnas Cipayung, Jonatan Pays Tribute

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian badminton coach Hendry Saputra is no longer with Pelatnas Cipayung.

The 40-year-old's position is now held by Irwansyah, accompanied by Rionny Mainaky.

Hendry was in charge of the Indonesian men's singles for seven years and has brought the sector to its feet.

Two Indonesian players, namely Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Jonatan Christie, are in the world's top 10.

Jonatan admitted that Hendry had been an important figure in his life.

"The character of the coach really had an influence on my life, both inside and outside the badminton world," Jonatan said on the Daniel Mananta Network YouTube channel.

Hendry led Jonatan to win a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Jonatan defeated Taiwan's Chou Tien Chen in the top party.

Off the field, Hendry teached Jonatan to be a better person.