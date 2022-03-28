Indonesia's Jonatan Christie Wins Top Prize at Swiss Open

english.jpnn.com, SWISS - Indonesian badminton player Jonatan Christie has won the 2022 Swiss Open after defeating Prannoy H.S from India in the top party.

Competing in St. Jakobshalle Basel, Sunday (27/3) night West Indonesian time, Jonatan won two straight games, 21-12 and 21-18, in 48 minutes.

This victory ended Jonatan's three-year title drought. The last trophy he brought home from the individual category was the 2019 French Open title.

At that time, Jonatan beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the final match with a score of 21-17, 13-21, and 21-14.

Based on regulations, the 2022 Swiss Open presents prize money of up to US$180,000 (approximately Rp 2.5 billion).

For the singles category, the winner of the 2022 Swiss Open will be rewarded US$13,500 (Rp 193.8 million), runner-up US$6,480 (Rp 93 million), and semifinalists US$2,610 (Rp 37.4 million).

As for the double category, the winner will take home US$14,220 (Rp 204.1 million), runner up US$6,480 (Rp 93 million), and semifinalists US$2,520 (Rp 36.1 million). (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Wow, Sebegini Hadiah yang Didapat Jonatan Christie Seusai Juara Swiss Open 2022