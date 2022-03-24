Pramudya, Yeremia Beat Indian Pair at Swiss Open

english.jpnn.com, SWISS - Indonesian men's doubles Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan successfully secured a ticket to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Swiss Open.

Competing in St. Jakobshalle Basel, Thursday (24/3) night West Indonesian time, Pramudya and Yeremia won two straight games against Indian representatives Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty with a score of 21-19 and 22-20 in 40 minutes.

In the first game, the pair ranked 23 in the world easily won 21-19 against Rankireddy and Shetty.

In the second game, the pair nicknamed The Prayer had a superior score of 19-14. Unfortunately, when the points were critical, the 2021 Belgian International and 2021 Spain Master champions made a lot of mistakes, so the points were equated to 20-20 by the Indian duo.

During the deuce, Pramudya and Yeremia played more calmly and locked the win with a score of 22-20.

Pramudya and Yeremia's success followed another Indonesian pair, Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, who had already made it to the final eight.

Leo and Daniel advanced to the next phase after their opponents Ben Lane and Sean Vendy (England) withdrew. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Swiss Open 2022: Balaskan Dendam Bagas/Fikri, Pramudya/Yeremia Bantai Jagoan India