Jonatan Christie Beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn in All England Last 16

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Jonatan Christie performed stunningly in the last 16 of the 2022 All England, eliminating Thai representative Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Competing at the Arena Birmingham, Friday (18/3) early morning West Indonesian time, Jonatan won two straight games with a score of 21-16 and 21-19 in just 46 minutes.

In this match, Vitidsarn looked less than perfect after suffering abrasions on his hands.

Also See: Gregoria Mariska Gets Feedback from PBSI After Loss at All England

Seeing this, Jonatan, who is now ranked eighth in the world, continued to press and eventually excelled in the first interval with a score of 11-6.

After the break, the 2022 German Open champion seemed unable to do much, so he gave up the first game for Jonatan with a score of 21-16.

In the second game, 20-year-old Vitidsarn tried to take over the course of the match by pressing Jonatan.

Unfortunately, Jonatan's momentum was unbreakable, so that Vitidsarn fell behind at the interval with a score of 9-11.

Jonatan, who started to feel comfortable, loosened his attacks. Vitidsarn read the opportunity and succeeded in leading 15-14.