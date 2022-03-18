JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Jonatan Christie Beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn in All England Last 16

Jonatan Christie Beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn in All England Last 16

Friday, 18 March 2022 – 16:45 GMT+7
Jonatan Christie Beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn in All England Last 16 - JPNN.com English
Jonatan Christie during the 2021 Indonesia Open / Credit: PBSI

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Jonatan Christie performed stunningly in the last 16 of the 2022 All England, eliminating Thai representative Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Competing at the Arena Birmingham, Friday (18/3) early morning West Indonesian time, Jonatan won two straight games with a score of 21-16 and 21-19 in just 46 minutes.

In this match, Vitidsarn looked less than perfect after suffering abrasions on his hands.

Also See:

Seeing this, Jonatan, who is now ranked eighth in the world, continued to press and eventually excelled in the first interval with a score of 11-6.

After the break, the 2022 German Open champion seemed unable to do much, so he gave up the first game for Jonatan with a score of 21-16.

In the second game, 20-year-old Vitidsarn tried to take over the course of the match by pressing Jonatan.

Also See:

Unfortunately, Jonatan's momentum was unbreakable, so that Vitidsarn fell behind at the interval with a score of 9-11.

Jonatan, who started to feel comfortable, loosened his attacks. Vitidsarn read the opportunity and succeeded in leading 15-14.

Jonatan Christie eliminated Thai representative Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the last 16 of the 2022 All England.
TAGS   Jonatan Christie Kunlavut Vitidsarn All England Last 16

RELATED NEWS