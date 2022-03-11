Jonatan Christie Eliminated from German Open, Contracts Covid-19

english.jpnn.com, JERMAN - Indonesian badminton player Jonatan Christie has been eliminated from the last 16 of the 2022 German Open after losing to Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) with a score of 20-22 and 9-21.

Moreover, Jonatan tested positive for Covid-19 based on the result of a PCR examination conducted by the committee, Friday (11/3).

"While in Germany, we had to do PCR twice a day because the first and second vaccines that the Indonesian team received were Sinovac vaccines. The tests were carried out in the morning, and the results came out in the afternoon," said coach Irwansyah in a release.

During the match against Vitidsarn, Jonatan's test result had yet to come out, but he actually felt the symptoms of Covid-19 when he fought the Thai representative.

As a result, this world number eight player failed to bring out his best ability and was defeated in two straight games.

"Entering the second game, [Jonatan] said his muscles were stiff, especially those in the thighs. At that time, he was a bit disappointed to see him playing below his level, unlike when he met Li Shi Feng (China) in the first match," added Irwansyah.

"However, I didn't assume that it was Covid-19. [Jonatan] often took a deep breath in the second game as if he was physically drained," he added.

Currently, Jonatan is undergoing self-isolation in his hotel room. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

