Mandalika MotoGP Pre-Season Test to Be Held Without Spectators

jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The 2022 Mandalika MotoGP pre-season test is only two weeks away.

According to the plan, Marc Marquez and other racers will have training at the Mandalika Circuit on February 11-13, 2022.

Some of the pre-season test logistics have arrived at the Lombok International Airport.

Unfortunately, the Mandalika MotoGP pre-season test will be held without spectators.

"It is because the crew and racers are not allowed to come into contact with the audience," said West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) Secretariat Assistant III Nurhandini Eka Dewi, as reported by Genpi.co.

According to Nurhandini, the government will implement a travel bubble scheme for the crew and racers.

She said the NTB administration was currently waiting for technical guidelines from the Health Ministry and the national Covid-19 task force regarding the travel bubble scheme.

NTB Health Agency head Lalu Hamzi Fikri confirmed that the local administration had proposed the travel bubble scheme.