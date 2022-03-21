Bagas Maulana, Muhammad Shohibul Fikri Win All England

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Indonesian men's doubles badminton players Bagas Maulana and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri won the 2022 All England in Birmingham, England, Sunday (20/3).

In the final, Bagas and Fikri successfully beat their seniors Mohamad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan with a score of 21-19 and 21-13 in a match that lasted only 37 minutes.

It was not the first all-Indonesian final at the All England. In 2001, Tony Gunawan and Halim Heryanto beat Sigit Budiarto and Candra Wijaya.

President Joko Widodo celebrated the success of Bagas and Fikri.

"The surprise came from the 2022 All England badminton championship in Birmingham, England, tonight," Jokowi wrote in his official Twitter account.

This President highlighted how Bagas and Fikri were able to get the achievements even though they had just made their debut appearance in the world's oldest badminton championship.

Indonesian badminton players have dominated the All England men's doubles number by winning five times in the last decade. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

