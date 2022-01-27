Shin Tae Yong Dissatisfied with Indonesia-Timor Leste Match Result

jpnn.com, BALI - Indonesian national soccer team coach Shin Tae Yong admitted that he was not satisfied with the performance of his players despite winning 4-1 against Timor Leste in the international trial match in Gianyar, Bali, Thursday (27/1) night.

"Despite the 4-1 score, this match was very disappointing," he said after the game.

The South Korean admitted that he must evaluate the team, especially considering the players' mentality in the first half.

"I will try harder so that the team can develop better. Maybe I have to improve the mentality of the players. The match this time was not satisfactory," he said.

Ricky Kambuaya scored a goal for the team in the 65th minute, Pratama Arhan's penalty (72'), and the other two were own goals by Timor Leste's Georgino Mendonca (77') and Filomino Junior (79').

The only goal against Indonesia was scored by Paulo Gali Freitas (34').

The two teams will meet again on the FIFA matchday at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium on Sunday (30/1). (dkk/mcr20/jpnn)

