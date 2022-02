Biden Speaks to Ukrainian President Amid Russian Military Attack

english.jpnn.com, AMERIKA - United States President Joe Biden plans to take steps to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contacted him to discuss the Russian attack.

"I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said on Twitter.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his armed forces to start the invasion by firing missiles and landing troops on the Ukrainian coastline, Thursday (24/2) morning local time.

A huge explosion occurred at the main airport in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The US immediately prepared a plan to discuss the matter with the UN Security Council tonight to mobilize the international community to criticize Russia.

Biden said Zelensky asked him to talk to world leaders against Russia's aggression.