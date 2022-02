Putin Announces Military Operations in Ukraine

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - Russia began its invasion of Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operations in the Eastern Europe country, Thursday (24/2).

A large explosion occurred near the main airport in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (24/2) morning local time.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba immediately made a statement.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Kuleba said via his Twitter account.

He called the attack "a war of aggression". Kuleba also ensured that Ukraine will try to defend its territory from Russia.

Kuleba appealed for international assistance.

"The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," he stressed.