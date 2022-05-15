US Believes in Indonesia, Here is the Proof

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The warm welcome extended by United States President Joe Biden to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reflects the US's trust in Indonesia.

The the Presidential Staff Office (KSP) issued the statement to refute speculations regarding a US cold shoulder to Indonesia after it invited Russia to the G20 summit.

KSP main expert staff Siti Ruhaini Dzuhayatin pointed to Biden's warm gesture to Jokowi during the ASEAN-US Summit in Washington D.C. on May 13 to address speculations that the Indonesian President was not warmly welcomed by the US.

Also See: Jakarta Claims Majority of Papuans Support New Province

"President Biden's friendly attitude remained the same as it was when he served as a Vice President under President Barack Obama's administration, especially during his 2015 state visit," Dzuhayatin affirmed on Saturday.

She said she viewed President Biden's warm welcome to President Jokowi as important for Indonesia, both bilaterally, regionally, and multilaterally.

Bilaterally, it shows the US’s confidence in the potential of US investment in Indonesia and Indonesian exports in the form of finished commodities, such as electric car batteries and other downstream commodities.

Regionally, it reflects the US’s confidence in Indonesia as the coordinator of the ASEAN-US partnership. Moreover, this is the first time in 45 years that the ASEAN-US Special Summit meetings have been held at the White House and in Washington D.C.

"President Obama once invited the ASEAN-US Special Summit in 2016. However, the meeting was held in Sunnyland, California, not at the White House. This is a form of appreciation and also an honor for Indonesia," Dzuhayatin remarked.