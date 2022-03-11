Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Condemns Russian Attack

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - During his recent meeting with Muhammadiyah, Ukrainian Ambassador to Indonesia Vasyl Hamianin raised concerns over the crisis happening in his home country.

Hamianin talked with a number of Muhammadiyah central executives, both in person and online.

He asked for support in efforts to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is currently still raging.

Also See: 80 Indonesians in Ukraine Return to Homeland

"I really hope that the Indonesian people will pray for Ukraine," said Hamianin at the Muhammadiyah headquarters, Jakarta, Thursday (10/3). "We hope that the people in Indonesia will do whatever it takes to stop a humanitarian disaster."

Hamianin told the Muhammadiyah leadership that the situation in Ukraine was very dangerous, saying it had claimed the lives of not only military personnel but also many civilians. He called the Russian attack cruel and inhumane.

In Ukraine, there are about two million Muslims. Meanwhile, some Indonesian citizens are still trapped in Chernihiv, but they are safe and will be evacuated to a safer place soon.

Muhammadiyah general secretary Abdul Mu'ti said that his party acknowledged the struggle of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland.

According to him, Muhammadiyah will provide humanitarian assistance, coordinating with Lazismu and Muhammadiyah's international humanitarian organization.