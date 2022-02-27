Trump Changes Attitude About Putin's Attack on Ukraine

english.jpnn.com, AMERIKA - Former United States president Donald Trump has changed his stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump previously praised Russian President Vladimir Putin's move. He called Putin's actions genius and intelligent.

This, of course, irritated a number of Republican party members.

But most recently, Trump condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said he prayed for the Ukrainian people.

Trump made the point in a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida.

Hours earlier, the US and its allies announced new sanctions on Russia. They will expel a number of Russian banks from the global payment system and limit the ability of the Russian central bank to support the ruble.

In front of a crowd of CPAC attendees, Trump expressed his sympathy for the Ukrainian people and this time praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called Zelenskyy brave for staying in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is appalling. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless them all," Trump said. (antara/reuters/mcr20/jpnn)

