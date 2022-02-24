JPNN.com

JPNN.com English Global Belarus Joins Russian Attack on Ukraine

Belarus Joins Russian Attack on Ukraine

Thursday, 24 February 2022 – 16:48 GMT+7
Belarus Joins Russian Attack on Ukraine - JPNN.com English
Ukraine was attacked across the border by Russia and Belarus / Credit: ANTARA, CNN-Ukrainian Border Guard

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - Russia began attacking the Ukrainian state on Thursday (24/2) at around 05.00 a.m. local time.

According to the Ukrainian border guard service, its soldiers were also attacked by the Belarusians.

The attack was launched from Crimea, a territory annexed by Russia.

Also See:

Ukraine said that attacks on border guard units and checkpoints were underway using artillery, military hardware, and other small arms in areas of Ukraine such as Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr.

Reuters reporters in Ukrainian capital Kyiv heard a mortar-like explosion from a distance. (reuters/antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Perang Dunia 3 Rusia vs Ukraina, Belarusia Ikut Menyerang

According to the Ukrainian border guard service, its soldiers were also attacked by the Belarusians.
TAGS   Belarus Russian Attack Ukraine Ukraine-Russia Russian invasion

RELATED NEWS