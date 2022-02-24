Belarus Joins Russian Attack on Ukraine

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - Russia began attacking the Ukrainian state on Thursday (24/2) at around 05.00 a.m. local time.

According to the Ukrainian border guard service, its soldiers were also attacked by the Belarusians.

The attack was launched from Crimea, a territory annexed by Russia.

Ukraine said that attacks on border guard units and checkpoints were underway using artillery, military hardware, and other small arms in areas of Ukraine such as Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr.

Reuters reporters in Ukrainian capital Kyiv heard a mortar-like explosion from a distance. (reuters/antara/mcr20/jpnn)

