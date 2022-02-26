Zelenskyy Refuses to Leave Ukrainian Capital

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - While Russian troops are bombarding Kiev, the United States and its allies have yet to deploy troops to Ukraine.

Russian troops stormed toward the Ukrainian capital early Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take cover.

The clashes came after two days of fighting that left hundreds dead and destroyed bridges, schools, and apartment buildings.

US officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is determined to overthrow the Ukrainian government and replace it with his own regime.

The attack was Putin's boldest attempt to reimagine the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence.

This sparked renewed international efforts to end the invasion, including direct sanctions against Putin.

In the midst of a worsening crisis, US President Joe Biden offered to evacuate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the capital.

According to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, Zelenskyy flatly refused the offer.