Russian General Dies at Hands of Ukrainian Sniper

english.jpnn.com, KYIV - Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, a paratrooper in the Russian invasion force, was reportedly killed by a Ukrainian sniper.

Sukhovetsky was a respected figure among Vladimir Putin's troops who invaded Ukraine.

He was 47 years old. He was the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District.

There has been no official announcement of his death, but a military source has confirmed, as reported by The Mirror, Thursday (3/3).

Sukhovetsky's funeral is scheduled for Saturday (5/3).

Sukhovetsky was the first commander of the Russian troops to die.

Also See: Saudi Arabia Fosters Ties with Russia Despite Ukraine Crisis

He was best known for leading training missions in enemy territory.

There is no confirmation where the general died, but he was reportedly shot during the landing at Hostomel, a northwestern suburb of Kiev.