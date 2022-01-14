300 Homestays Ready for MotoGP, Jokowi Says

jpnn.com, LOMBOK - President Joko Widodo has inspected the homestay facilities around the Mandalika circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), ahead of the 2022 MotoGP.

"We want Mandalika to give the community economic growth. Therefore, several villages around the Mandalika circuit have built homestays. This was assisted by the central government and prepared by the local government. Now, there are 300 homestays ready," said the President in Gerupuk village, Central Lombok, Thursday (13/1).

Jokowi hoped that all homestay rooms would be fully occupied during MotoGP.

He said he would review the homestays one more time in March to see whether they were fully occupied or not.

Jokowi believed that the event would boost the economy of the community around the Mandalika Tourism Special Economic Zone.

"I also checked the bypass road as the main infrastructure from the airport to Mandalika. [...] The landscape has been completed this week, and the changes are visible," said Jokowi.

He hoped that on the way from the airport to the Mandalika circuit, guests would see the beauty of Lombok and its surroundings.

The President also reviewed the facilities at the Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport, which is the entrance to the NTB province for spectators and participants of the upcoming MotoGP.