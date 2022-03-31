Jokowi Welcomes Papua New Guinea PM at Presidential Palace

english.jpnn.com, BOGOR - President Joko Widodo received an official visit from the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, and his wife, Rachel Marape, at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Thursday (31/3).

Jokowi was seen wearing a blue coat when welcoming Marape, accompanied by Nusantara troops, cavalry soldiers, and the musical corps of the Presidential Security Forces.

The welcoming procession was then followed by an official welcoming ceremony, in which the national anthems of the two countries were played accompanied by the thumping of cannons 19 times.

Also See: President Jokowi Sets Conditions for 2022 Idul Fitri Homecoming

After the cannon blast finished, Jokowi and Marape then carried out an inspection of the troops of honor. After that, the two leaders introduced delegates from each country who attended the ceremony.

The Indonesian delegates in attendance were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, State Secretary Pratikno, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi, and Foreign Deputy Minister Mahendra Siregar.

Meanwhile, the Papua New Guinea delegates included SOE Minister William Duma, Defense Minister Win Daki Bakri, Forestry Minister Solan Mirisim, and Immigration Head Stanis Hulahau.

Also See: Jokowi Expresses Gratitude for Success of MotoGP Mandalika

After introducing each other's delegates, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana invited the Marapes to take a group photo and sign the state guest book in the Lotus Room.

The series of events then continued with the planting of trees together. On that occasion, the two leaders planted sandalwood trees. They then headed to the veranda to chat for a while.