Jokowi Expresses Gratitude for Success of MotoGP Mandalika

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The 2022 MotoGP at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, Central Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), was successfully held from March 18 to March 20.

President Joko Widodo conveyed his congratulations and thanks to all parties involved in this world-class racing event.

Jokowi, who witnessed the MotoGP live from the special stands at the Mandalika Circuit, Sunday (20/3), expressed his gratitude to the people of NTB, especially those on the island of Lombok, for providing full support.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude, especially to the people of NTB, the people of Lombok, who have given full support," Jokowi said, as quoted from the Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel, Sunday (20/3).

Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to organizers and workers, who had worked hard day and night to prepare for this prestigious event.

He said he would improve several aspects of the event in the future, as Mandalika and Dorna Sports as MotoGP commercial rights holders continue their long-term contract.

The Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika marked the first time the most prestigious two-wheeled racing event was held in Indonesia after 25 years.

Red Bull KTM racer Miguel Oliveira won the title after 20 laps with a time of 33 minutes and 27.223 seconds.