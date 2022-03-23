NTB Governor Asked to Evaluate MotoGP Ticket Sales

english.jpnn.com, LOMBOK - The West Nusa Tenggara Legislative Council (DPRD NTB) has asked Governor Zulkieflimansyah to evaluate regional apparatus involved in organizing the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP.

DPRD NTB Commission II chairman Lalu Satriawandi said this evaluation was needed after many problems had been encountered during the racing event, including issues on ticket sales, transportation arrangements, expensive hotel rooms, and even stranded visitors.

"The ticket sales system went wrong, as many people were tricked by unscrupulous people. Until now, it is unclear whether they will receive their refunds," he told reporters in Mataram, Tuesday (22/3).

According to the legislator, the Governor has the authority to take action if any fraud is found.

Satriawandi assessed that there had been a lack of coordination among existing stakeholders.

However, Satriawandi admitted that the Mandalika MotoGP itself had been successfully held and that the community had generally maintained security and order. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

