Puan Opens Up About Meeting with Jokowi at Bogor Palace

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - House Speaker Puan Maharani has opened up about her meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace, Wednesday (6/4).

Puan, who looked surprised when asked about the meeting, said it was only to fulfill obligations of the legislative and executive functions.

"We carry out the functions of the legislature and the executive together so that unwanted things will not occur," she said at the At-Taufiq Mosque, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Sunday (10/4).

Puan mentioned that she also discussed how to overcome the developing issues related to basic food, so the government can figure how to reduce the burden of the community ahead of Idul Fitri.

She emphasized that the meeting was simply in accordance with the main functions of the executive and legislative bodies for the benefit of the Indonesian people. (mcr8/mcr20/jpnn)

