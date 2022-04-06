Jokowi Says Fuel Prices Can No Longer Be Lower Down

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has said that it is no longer possible to press the domestic fuel prices.

He said the global economy was experiencing uncertainty, causing inflation in various countries, including Indonesia.

"The current situation is not easy. I think the good side of our fiscal, our monetary, is very much influenced by the global economy, which is currently volatile, mainly related to rising inflation in almost all countries," he said at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (5/4).

He said inflation in the United States had reached 7.9 and the European Union 7.5. According to Jokowi, inflation in these countries usually hovers around one.

"We have been holding on to so that there won't be an increase, but I think the situation is indeed impossible. It's impossible not to increase fuel prices," he said.

Jokowi asked his ministers to be highly aware of this condition. The former Jakarta governor acknowledged that this crisis had burdened the community.

He also ordered relevant ministers to monitor daily energy and food prices. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

