Shalika Aurelia, First Indonesian Woman With Foreign Soccer Club

Sunday, 09 January 2022 – 20:05 GMT+7
Shalika Aurelia / Credit: Instagram (@shalika.aurelia)

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Shalika Aurelia has broken the record as the first Indonesian female soccer player to be signed by a foreign club.

Her talent has attracted A.S. Roma Women, an Italian women's soccer club based in Rome.

Shalika expressed her gratitude for the golden opportunity.

"First steps in Europe. Proud to start playing for this club in Serie B Italy," she wrote on Instagram.

Before signing up for A.S. Roma Women, Shalika had trained with West Ham United and Bayern Munich.

The defender has been playing soccer since she was 12 years old.

