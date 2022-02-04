Indonesia's Egy Maulana Vikri Dubbed the Next Lionel Messi

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian soccer player Egy Maulana Vikri has again become the talk of the international media.

This time, well-known British media The Sun covered the story of the young man from Medan.

The Sun wrote that Egy deserved to be called the next Lionel Messi.

Egy's impressive achievements from a young age prove that he is a player to watch, just like the Argentine superstar.

"Aged just 21, Egy is already a full international having been a prodigy at youth level," wrote The Sun. "He had scored 15 goals in 16 matches for Indonesia Under-19s, attracting attention from big clubs in Europe."

Furthermore, the British media was also amazed at Egy because he had become the foundation of the Indonesian national team at the senior level.

"He made his full debut in 2020 and is now a six-cap senior international for Indonesia," said The Sun.

Egy moved to Poland to defend Lechia Gdansk in 2018.