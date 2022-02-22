Malaysia Beaten by Laos in 2022 AFF U-23 Cup

english.jpnn.com, KAMBOJA - The Malaysian national soccer team stopped its journey in the 2022 AFF U-23 Cup after losing twice to Laos in Group B.

The Young Tiger, with several players testing positive for Covid-19, seemed to have difficulty playing against Laos.

Malaysia finally lost 0-2 in the match that took place at the Morodok Techo Stadium, Cambodia, Monday (21/2).

Also See: IBL to Resume in Jakarta Throughout March

In the previous meeting, Malaysia was beaten 1-2 by Laos.

In this match, Laos took the lead in the 43rd minute through Bounphachan Bounkong's free kick.

Disadvantaged 0-1 in the first round, Malaysia immediately attempted to attack the tight defense of Laos.

However, while being busy attacking, Malaysia loosened up in its own defense until they were beaten a second time.

Starting from a Malaysian player's error at the back, the ball was captured by Souksakhone Bouaphaivanh and converted into a goal in the 85th minute.