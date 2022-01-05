Irfan Jauhari Joins Persija, Seeks to Help Team Win League 1

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian soccer player Irfan Jauhari from Persis Solo has joined Persija as its sixth new player ahead of the 2021-2022 Indonesian League 1 second round.

As quoted on the Persija website, Irfan will fill a place in the attack line alongside Riko Simanjuntak, Alfriyanto Nico, Osvaldo Haay, Marko Simic, and Taufik Hidayat.

Irfan said he was enthusiastic about joining Persija, which he considered a big team.

"Of course, I am very grateful to be able to join the team of the capital city. I will try my best to help Persija improve their standings," said the former U-19 national player.

Irfan said he would make sure he met the expectations of The Jakmania, Persija's fans club.

Irfan previously helped bring Persis to the highest spot in the 2021 Indonesian League 2 while lifting the club to promotion to League 1.

In League 2, Irfan made 11 appearances, in which he scored one goal and one assist.

The 20-year-old winger also played for Bali United in 2020 and was brought by Indonesian national coach Shin Tae Yong to Croatia to undergo the U-19 training camp. There, Irfan scored two goals, one each as Indonesia drew 3-3 with Saudi Arabia and beat North Macedonia 4-1.