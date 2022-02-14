Asnawi Opens Up About Weather Trouble While in South Korea
english.jpnn.com, KOREA SELATAN - Indonesian soccer player Asnawi Mangkualam has opened up about the challenges he has faced while playing for Ansan Greeners in South Korea.
One thing he found difficult to adapt was the weather.
This was revealed by Asnawi during an interview with Sports G.
"My biggest obstacle is of course the weather. It is very different in Korea," Asnawi said.
When asked about communication, the vice-captain of the Indonesian national team admitted it was not as significant.
"Communication in the field is a bit difficult but not as problematic as the weather," he said.
Asnawi has slowly become an important part of Ansan Greeners. Last season, he played 14 games with one assist.
Asnawi's contract has been extended until 2023. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)
