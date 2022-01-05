After 2020 AFF Cup, Pratama Arhan Wanted by South Korean Clubs

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Several South Korean soccer clubs are eyeing Indonesian player Pratama Arhan, South Korean media Football Ost has reported.

The Blora native was sought after thanks to his slick game in the 2020 AFF Cup, where Indonesia ended in second place.

Foreign teams that are reportedly interested in the left-back player include Seongnam FC (first tier) and Daejeon Hana Citizen (second tier).

According to Football Ost, the clubs from the South Korean League witnessed Arhan's action during the 2020 AFF Cup.

Indonesia also gained attention after the presence of Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar in the K-League competition with Ansan Greeners.

Asnawi had a positive impact by bringing the team to seventh position with 11 wins, 10 draws, and 15 defeats.

Arhan's contract with PSIS Semarang will last until the end of 2022.

PSIS Semarang, which won the 1998/99 Indonesian League, has looked for a replacement for Arhan. It recently brought in Taufik Hidayat from PSIM Yogyakarta.