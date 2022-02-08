Egy Maulana Vikri, Witan Sulaeman Bring Blessings to FK Senica

english.jpnn.com, SENICA - Egy Maulana Vikri and Witan Sulaeman are truly a blessing for FK Senica, the Slovak soccer team has said.

This was admitted by FK Senica boss David Balda.

He said that Egy and Witan made the club even more existent on social media.

The number of FK Senica's Instagram followers has skyrocketed since the arrival of the two Indonesian players.

The club, which was founded in 1921, now has 183,000 Instagram followers.

Furthermore, Balda said, FK Senica's official YouTube channel was flooded with new subscribers. The number has increased from 1,000 to 103,000 as of Tuesday (8/2).

Both players also have a positive impact on the field.

Egy landed at FK Senica in August 2021. Last season, he was involved in 15 matches, making two goals and four assists.