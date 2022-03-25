Anders Antonsen Locks Place in Swiss Open Quarter-Finals
english.jpnn.com, SWISS - Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen has successfully locked a place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Swiss Open.
Competing at St. Jakobshalle, Thursday (24/3), Antonsen won the rubber game 17-21, 21-14, and 21-14 over Thai representative Sitthikom Thammasin.
In the first game, Thammasin was able to put pressure on Antonsen. The single ranked 32 in the world was 11-6 ahead at the interval.
After the break, Thammasin did not let Antonsen develop the game. He had an 18-14 lead before closing it with a 21-17 advantage.
Entering the second set, Antonsen and Thammasin played quite equally. The position was as strong as 7-7.
However, the Danish player secured more opportunities and closed the interval with a score of 11-7.
After that, Antonsen led 16-12 and closed the second game with a 21-14 advantage.
The match continued to determine the winner. In the third game, Antonsen had problems countering Thammasin's explosive game.
