Rinov, Pitha Secure Ticket to Quarter-Finals of Korea Open

english.jpnn.com, KOREA - Indonesian mixed doubles Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari successfully secured a ticket to the quarter-finals of the 2022 Korea Open.

This happened after they beat the host's representatives, Dong Ju Ki and Kim Hyerin, through a rubber game battle with a score of 21-14, 19-21, and 26-24.

"Alhamdulillah [thank God], we were given a victory today. In the first game, we played okay and were able to control the match," said Pitha in a release.

"In the second game, we were a bit careless and missed a lot. Therefore, in the third game, we tried to apply a strategy like in the first game," she added.

The success of Rinov and Pitha stepping into the quarter-finals is an achievement for them after performing poorly in the previous two tournaments, namely the 2022 Swiss Open and the 2022 All England.

In the last eight of the 2022 Korea Open, Rinov and Pitha will face Japan's representatives, Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

