All England: Antonsen Beats World Champion, Loses to Lakshya

english.jpnn.com, INGGRIS - Danish men's singles Anders Antonsen started the 2022 All England race on a sweet note.

The player ranked third in the world beat Singapore's Loh Kean Yew through a rubber game with a score of 21-15, 18-21, and 21-13.

The victory also erased the dark shadows that haunted Antonsen after meeting the 2021 world champion.

Previously, Antonsen had been beaten by Loh at the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals.

Loh, on the other hand, admitted that Antonsen had a deadly blow.

"His shot quality was much better than mine and he kept up the pressure," said Loh.

In the top 16, Antonsen was beaten by India's Lakshya Sen, who had successfully defeated his compatriot, Sourabh Verma, in the first round.

Lakshya just finished runner-up in the 2022 German Open. (mcr15/mcr20/jpnn)

