Hiren Rhustavito Beaten by Danish Representative at Korea Open

english.jpnn.com, KOREA - Shesar Hiren Rhustavito's journey at the 2022 Korea Open had to stop in the quarter-finals.

This happened after Vito lost two straight games, 14-21 and 12-21, to Danish representative Victor Svendsen.

Competing at the Palma Indoor Stadium, Suncheon, Friday (8/4), Vito received fierce resistance from Svendsen.

The Indonesian representative often made errors and quickly trailed 3-6 behind. Vito managed to keep up to 6-7, but he fell behind 6-11 in the first interval.

After the break, Svendsen left Vito at 18-11 and finally won the match with 21-14.

Entering the second game, Vito could not escape the pressure of Svendsen. He again trailed 6-11 at the interval.

After that, Vito's many mistakes made him left even further behind. Svendsen finished the second game with a 21-12 advantage.

This result made Vito fail to follow in the footsteps of another Indonesian male player, Jonatan Christie, who made it to the semifinals.