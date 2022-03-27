Fajar Alfian, Muhammad Rian Ardianto Win Top Prize at Swiss Open

english.jpnn.com, SWISS - Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto have won the 2022 Swiss Open in the men's double category.

Competing in St. Jakobshalle Basel, Sunday (27/3) evening West Indonesian time, Fajar and Rian won two straight games in the finals with a score of 21-18 and 21-19 against Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

In this match, Fajar and Rian were seen playing confidently against the 2022 German Open champions.

The pair ranked ninth in the world were able to excel at the beginning of the match with a score of 7-4 over the neighboring country's representatives.

Goh and Nur equalized to 13-13 over Fajar and Rian, but the latest were consistent and eventually led 21-18 in the first game.

In the second game, Fajar and Rian got the upper hand after scoring 7-3. The momentum was maintained until they won the first half of the second game with a score of 11-10.

After the break, the score was tight, but Fajar and Rian immediately locked in a 21-19 victory over Goh and Nur. (mcr16/mcr20/jpnn)

