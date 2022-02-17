Lee Zii Jia Beats Loh Kean Yew in 30 Minutes at BATC

JPNN.com

Thursday, 17 February 2022 – 10:51 GMT+7
Lee Zii Jia / Credit: BWF

english.jpnn.com, SELANGOR - Malaysian men's singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia beat Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the inaugural match of the 2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) group phase.

Competing at the Setia Convention Center, Wednesday (16/2), Lee defeated Loh with a score of 21-6 and 21-14 within 30 minutes.

In the first game, Lee immediately took the lead after Loh made some mistakes.

Lee continued to shoot up to win 21-6 in the first game.

In the second game, Loh started to rise and was able to provide resistance.

Unfortunately, the momentum for the world champion disappeared and Lee closed the match with a score of 21-14.

This victory is a revenge for Lee after previously losing to Loh in the 2021 Hylo Open final.

At that time, Lee chose to retire when the score showed 21-19, 13-21, and 12-17.

