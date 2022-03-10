Two World's Top Players Eliminated from German Open

english.jpnn.com, JERMAN - Two of the world's top badminton players, Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) and Kento Momota (Japan), were eliminated from the 2022 German Open.

Loh Kean Yew, who was the world champion in 2021, lost to Canadian representative Brian Yang.

Loh initially excelled in the first game, but he couldn't do much in the next two sets.

As a result, Loh was defeated with a score of 21-12, 16-21, and 18-21.

Meanwhile, Momota, who is currently ranked second in the world, was defeated by his own compatriot, Kenta Nishimoto.

Momota lost 21-23, 9-21 to Nishimoto within 45 minutes.

The loss of the two top names can be used by Indonesian representatives Jonatan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting to excel in the last 16 of the German Open.

Ginting advanced to the second round after getting rid of Pablo Abian (Spain) with a score of 21-14 and 23-21.