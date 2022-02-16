Indonesian Players to Face Strong Opponents at German Open

english.jpnn.com, GERMAN - Indonesian badminton players will face tough opponents at the 2022 German Open.

In the men's singles category, Indonesia fields Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, and Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Ginting, who is the fourth seed, will challenge Danish representative Rasmus Gemke, while Jonatan as the sixth seed will face Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong.

Shesar will face the world number 15, Lee Cheuk Yiu, who represents Hong Kong.

In the men's doubles, Indonesia sends Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who will face Danish representatives Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede.

The pair Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti will have their debut match at the tournament. Apriyani and Siti will face China's Lu Xuan Xuan and Xia Yu Ting.

The duel among Indonesian representatives will occur in the mixed doubles sector. Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti will face Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.

Meanwhile, Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja will play against India's Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto.