Vito Beaten by Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu at German Open

english.jpnn.com, JERMAN - Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, nicknamed Vito, was eliminated early at the 2022 German Open.

The world number 23 single lost after three games 16-21, 21-14, and 18-21 to Hong Kong champion Lee Cheuk Yiu.

The 28-year-old Indonesian player was 10-11 behind in the first interval of the first game.

Lee continued to score until he finally won 21-16.

In the second set, Vito tried to catch up. He got the momentum going 11-6 at the interval.

However, Lee put up a tight fight and evened the score to 12-12.

Vito stayed focus and was able to take the second game with a 21-14 advantage.

In the third game, Vito performed well and was able to close the interval with a score of 11-9.