Vito Beaten by Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu at German Open
Wednesday, 09 March 2022 – 11:37 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, JERMAN - Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, nicknamed Vito, was eliminated early at the 2022 German Open.
The world number 23 single lost after three games 16-21, 21-14, and 18-21 to Hong Kong champion Lee Cheuk Yiu.
The 28-year-old Indonesian player was 10-11 behind in the first interval of the first game.
Lee continued to score until he finally won 21-16.
In the second set, Vito tried to catch up. He got the momentum going 11-6 at the interval.
However, Lee put up a tight fight and evened the score to 12-12.
Vito stayed focus and was able to take the second game with a 21-14 advantage.
In the third game, Vito performed well and was able to close the interval with a score of 11-9.
Shesar Hiren Rhustavito was beaten by Hong Kong champion Lee Cheuk Yiu at the 2022 German Open.
RELATED NEWS
- IBL 2022: Indonesia Patriots Lost 51-75 to Prawira Bandung
- Kendari Racer Kuntet Khalisa Dies, Thousands Take to Streets
- Sandiaga Celebrates Enea Bastianini's Victory in MotoGP Qatar
- Pratama Arhan, PSSI Praised by Japanese Embasssy Director
- Manchester City Beat Peterborough, Riyad Mahrez Makes History
- Russia Suspended from All UEFA, FIFA Competitions