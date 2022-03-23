Grand Prix Commission Bans Front Ride-Height Devices

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Grand Prix Commission has decided to ban the use of front ride-height devices for the 2023 MotoGP season.

The devices allow drivers to lower the front of their bikes while cornering in order to go faster when exiting corners. However, it also increased the top speed to a dangerous level.

Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, and Marc Marquez were three of the many drivers who protested the use of the devices.

"The Grand Prix Commission delegates were asked to consider two alternative proposals on this matter," the Grand Prix Commission said in a statement.

"Both had the objective of preventing further performance improvements and development cost increases. After consideration of the proposals, the following regulation was approved unanimously."

However, the holeshot devices, namely the front and rear height control devices used at the start, can still be used.

The device helps lower the bike's center of gravity and helps drivers prevent the wheelie, or front tire from lifting, and accelerate faster on the track at start.

MotoGP has long banned the use of electronic suspension, therefore both height-adjusting devices must use hydraulic and mechanical components set by the riders.